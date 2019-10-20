Obituary
Harold Bloom: Fêted literary critic
20 October 2019 - 00:00
Harold Bloom, who has died at the age of 89, was regarded by some as the English-speaking world’s greatest literary critic, and by others as a dyed-in-the-wool reactionary with nothing new to say.
A colossal figure in US academic life in every sense, Bloom was impossible to ignore. He claimed, probably correctly, to be the best-read man in the US (he once said he read The Pickwick Papers at least twice a year for fun), and his easy familiarity with the canon of Western literature was extraordinary...
