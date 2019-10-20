Editorial

Malema is no hero; he's a fraud who is betraying the poor

EFF leader Julius Malema likes to play the hero to the downtrodden, a voice for the poor and for petrol attendants and waiters.



Luckily for him, it doesn't take a genius to realise that poverty in SA is an enduring legacy of our colonial and apartheid past. Nor does it require great insight to realise that a party that positions itself as a friend of the poor, and that capitalises on their supposed envy of the rich, has an even chance of cashing in at elections...