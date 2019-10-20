Opinion
Mampara of the week: Jabu Mabuza
20 October 2019 - 00:00
RUBBER MAN RUNNING ESKOM
What are the chances of having a reliable power supply when the man in charge of Eskom has little understanding of what is wrong with the state power company? The chair and acting CEO, Jabu Mabuza, was asked why it had taken so long to fix what caused this week’s power outages...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.