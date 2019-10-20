Editorial

Questions over Eastern Cape matric markers

The National Senior Certificate exams - the culmination of 12 years of teaching and learning - swing into top gear this week as matrics write English paper 1.



The department of basic education, which conducts the high-stakes exams, says the system is comparable to the best in the world. Question papers are benchmarked with the Cambridge International Examinations. The department also goes to extreme lengths to ensure that the standard of marking is not compromised in any way...