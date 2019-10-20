Opinion & Analysis

Editorial

Questions over Eastern Cape matric markers

20 October 2019 - 00:03 By Sunday Times

The National Senior Certificate exams - the culmination of 12 years of teaching and learning - swing into top gear this week as matrics write English paper 1.

The department of basic education, which conducts the high-stakes exams, says the system is comparable to the best in the world. Question papers are benchmarked with the Cambridge International Examinations. The department also goes to extreme lengths to ensure that the standard of marking is not compromised in any way...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | You’re right Ace, a Dlamini-Zuma victory would have been ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Flurry of activity on state capture gives hope Opinion & Analysis
  3. Mdumiseni Ntuli: Thabo Mbeki’s kind of cadre Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. Kingpins, thugs & bullets: Caryn Dolley tells REAL Cape Town's nightclub scene ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X