Obituary
Ramaranka Mogotlane: Eminent academic, surgeon
Famed teacher of anatomy was a strict disciplinarian
20 October 2019 - 00:00
Emeritus professor Ramaranka “Andy” Mogotlane, who has died in Pretoria at the age of 74, grew up in a small Limpopo village, became a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons in Glasgow and the Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh, vice-chancellor of the Medical University of Southern Africa, deputy vice-chancellor of the University of Pretoria and founding vice-chancellor of the new University of Mpumalanga.
He was considered one of the foremost teachers of anatomy in the country, which was what he enjoyed doing most. A close second was working as a general surgeon, which he did whenever his academic responsibilities allowed him to...
