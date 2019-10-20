Obituary

Ramaranka Mogotlane: Eminent academic, surgeon

Famed teacher of anatomy was a strict disciplinarian

Emeritus professor Ramaranka “Andy” Mogotlane, who has died in Pretoria at the age of 74, grew up in a small Limpopo village, became a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons in Glasgow and the Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh, vice-chancellor of the Medical University of Southern Africa, deputy vice-chancellor of the University of Pretoria and founding vice-chancellor of the new University of Mpumalanga.



He was considered one of the foremost teachers of anatomy in the country, which was what he enjoyed doing most. A close second was working as a general surgeon, which he did whenever his academic responsibilities allowed him to...