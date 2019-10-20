Opinion
The causes of xenophobic violence, a major scourge of our times, are more nuanced than we might think
20 October 2019 - 00:03
Whenever two or more people are gathered around a television watching scenes of xenophobic violence play out on the screen, it is highly likely that one of them will say something about "vandals" or "hooligans" or it being "just an excuse to loot".
This reaction is as understandable as it is predictable. No-one wants to believe that a marauding mob armed with sticks and stones can be fuelled solely by hatred. Much better for everyone's peace of mind if they are merely opportunistic thieves...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.