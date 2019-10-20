Opinion

The judiciary is the only arm of the state still relatively unsullied. Let it do its job

Ronald Lamola is part of a pack of young guns — assertive, self-confident, even aggressive — primed to take over the leadership of the ANC, if not the country, from the tired old strugglistas whose rule has left nothing but devastation in its wake.



Lamola’s generation not only has to pick up the pieces and right the wrongs of their antecedents but, it is hoped, reignite and revitalise the movement...