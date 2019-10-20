Opinion
The judiciary is the only arm of the state still relatively unsullied. Let it do its job
20 October 2019 - 00:02
Ronald Lamola is part of a pack of young guns — assertive, self-confident, even aggressive — primed to take over the leadership of the ANC, if not the country, from the tired old strugglistas whose rule has left nothing but devastation in its wake.
Lamola’s generation not only has to pick up the pieces and right the wrongs of their antecedents but, it is hoped, reignite and revitalise the movement...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.