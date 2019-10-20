Opinion

Uganda's 'kill the gays' bill is based on ridiculous and inhuman myths

Last Thursday, Uganda announced plans to resurrect its infamous "kill the gays" bill, possibly within weeks. A version of the bill was first signed into law by President Yoweri Museveni, but was ruled invalid on a technicality by the courts in 2014.



If passed by parliament, the new bill will impose the death penalty not only for gay sex, but also for "promotion and recruitment", in effect criminalising vital rights and health advocacy work...