Africa needs to stop celebrating peace prizes, as if not fighting for once is all we're capable of

The awarding of this year's Nobel peace prize to Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is a welcome respite for a country long blighted by decades of repressive rule, unending tribal wars and conflicts and the infamous famine - induced by drought and political instability - that claimed the lives of more than a million people.



Abiy, at 43 the youngest leader in Africa, took over as prime minister only last year and immediately turned the fortunes of his country for the better, introducing drastic political and economic reforms, releasing thousands of political prisoners and removing restrictions on the media...