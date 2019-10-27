Editorial

Along with the bad news, Tito, give us some hope

Nothing reminds us more sharply of what a mess Eskom is in than rolling blackouts, or what the power utility euphemistically calls "load-shedding".



This month Eskom declared stage 2 load-shedding due to various problems, including a broken conveyor belt at Medupi. Panic set in after 18 months of grid stability had given us a false sense of security...