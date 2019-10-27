Cartoon

CARTOON | Is the DA's vehicle for change a write-off?

The DA lost three key party members in the form of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba, leader Mmusi Maimane and party federal chair Athol Trollip in one week, many have blamed the rise of newly elected federal council chairperson Helen Zille for the current instability at the blue house.



Zille had given DA supporters her word that she would not interfere with the leadership. ..