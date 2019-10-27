Cartoon
CARTOON | Is the DA's vehicle for change a write-off?
27 October 2019 - 00:00
The DA lost three key party members in the form of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba, leader Mmusi Maimane and party federal chair Athol Trollip in one week, many have blamed the rise of newly elected federal council chairperson Helen Zille for the current instability at the blue house.
Zille had given DA supporters her word that she would not interfere with the leadership. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.