Opinion & Analysis

Cartoon

CARTOON | Is the DA's vehicle for change a write-off?

27 October 2019 - 00:00 By Brandan Reynolds

The DA lost three key party members in the form of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba, leader Mmusi Maimane and party federal chair Athol Trollip in one week, many have blamed the rise of newly elected federal council chairperson Helen Zille for the current instability at the blue house.

Zille had given DA supporters her word that she would not interfere with the leadership. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Malema is no hero; he's a fraud who is betraying the poor Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Flurry of activity on state capture gives hope Opinion & Analysis
  3. PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly Opinion & Analysis
  4. Mdumiseni Ntuli: Thabo Mbeki’s kind of cadre Opinion & Analysis
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | You’re right Ace, a Dlamini-Zuma victory would have been ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X