Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Coalition government is the best way forward for SA

The multiparty rule of the Johannesburg metro proved that at the local government level at least, ideology can take second place to pragmatism

27 October 2019 - 00:00 By HERMAN MASHABA

On August 22 2016, history was made in Johannesburg when seven political parties, together with the EFF, united against the ANC and elected the city's first mayor from the DA. My decision to resign as executive mayor aside, I maintain my belief that the future of South African politics lies in robust coalitions united around a shared desire to address the challenges facing our country.

Given the polarisation of SA's political spectrum, it is understandable that many in our country question this view. On the face of it, the idea that parties with fundamentally opposing views could find common ground seems unfathomable. Indeed, many insinuated that the only reason for this must be nefarious...

