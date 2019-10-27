Table Talk

Deputy public protector Kevin Malunga on Mkhwebane & his successor

Outgoing deputy public protector Kevin Malunga is too discreet to say so himself, but his talents were wasted under Busisiwe Mkhwebane. He spoke to Qaanitah Hunter

Kevin Malunga sits up straight in his chair. “You know how powerful the position of deputy public protector is?” he says, exuding enthusiasm. “You can summon anyone and ask them questions. Even the president.”



By mid-December, Malunga will be out of this powerful position after serving for seven years. His tenure has been under two public protectors, advocates Thuli Madonsela and Busisiwe Mkhwebane...