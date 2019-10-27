Opinion

Fascism, the barbarous undercurrent of our time, finds the ground ripe for a re-emergence

Global politics has shifted to the right. Nationalists, conservatives and religious reactionaries have gained power across the world. Right-wing governments are spreading the politics of hate, division and intolerance. Xenophobia has been normalised. The times have gone bitterly sour.



Part of the reaction to the rise of dark forces within the hearts of individuals and societies has been to call all sorts of racists, thugs and authoritarians fascist. Donald Trump is the new Benito Mussolini...