Opinion

Impact of Nobel laureates' work is felt by SA's youth & kids in our classrooms

Method tests what actually works in field

Last week Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and Michael Kremer (Harvard University) were jointly awarded the Nobel economics prize. According to the Nobel statement: "The research conducted by this year's laureates has considerably improved our ability to fight global poverty... their new experiment-based approach has transformed development economics."



Over the past 20 years, the three laureates have developed and popularised the method of randomised evaluations as a valuable tool in crafting more effective development policy...