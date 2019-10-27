Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Mampara of the week: Baleka Mbete

Former speaker still speaks too much

27 October 2019 - 00:00 By Hogarth

We all hoped the Headscarf Queen would disappear into obscurity after she was rejected by ANC delegates at Nasrec.

But now she has embarrassed the whole country on Al Jazeera. The jury is still out on the state of her sobriety when she appeared before a live audience to field questions from a sharp host...

