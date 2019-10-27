Opinion

Reports of DA's demise are greatly exaggerated

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Tiso Blackstar Group

The DA. Did you see? It's fallen apart. It's finished now that Helen Zille's back in the office. It's the end of a dream. No more "transformed" sunlit upland. Whites will never change and all the black people in the DA are coconuts.



I don't remember anything like it - a synchronised cacophony arose, everyone racing to be the first to call the demise of the official opposition...