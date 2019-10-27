Editorial
Still place in our politics for Maimane - and for the DA
27 October 2019 - 00:04
Mmusi Maimane's fall from grace this week has elicited a torrent of obituaries for the DA, the party he led from May 2015. Taken with the return of Helen Zille, the obituaries mourned (or revelled?) in the demise of SA's "liberal, nonracial" alternative to the ANC.
When Maimane delivered his "broken man" speech directed at former president Jacob Zuma it seemed to signal that the long-awaited "normalisation" and deracialisation of politics in SA had finally arrived...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.