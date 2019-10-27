Editorial

Still place in our politics for Maimane - and for the DA

Mmusi Maimane's fall from grace this week has elicited a torrent of obituaries for the DA, the party he led from May 2015. Taken with the return of Helen Zille, the obituaries mourned (or revelled?) in the demise of SA's "liberal, nonracial" alternative to the ANC.



When Maimane delivered his "broken man" speech directed at former president Jacob Zuma it seemed to signal that the long-awaited "normalisation" and deracialisation of politics in SA had finally arrived...