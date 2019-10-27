'Struggle doctor' Iqbal Survé's war on journalistic integrity laid bare

Alide Dasnois and Chris Whitfield, two editors who became collateral damage in Iqbal Survé’s war on journalistic integrity, have compiled a book detailing the rise and fall of a monumental ego. This is an exclusive extract from Paper Tiger, published today



Staff at Independent Newspapers quickly learnt that Iqbal Survé was not averse to sharing stories about his own success and the ingredients that went into it — what he called his “deeply grounded” ethical principles and a process of “ethical decision making”. He also claimed to have an astonishing network of associates, including an array of world-famous celebrities. Sadly, not everyone believed him...