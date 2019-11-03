Editorial

Captain Siya Kolisi’s wise words apply hugely to the economy

Speaking after SA spectacularly won the Rugby World Cup yesterday, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi reached out to all South Africans and said the victory showed what SA could achieve if we all pull together.



And pulling together is what SA is going to have to do, economically speaking, if it is to avoid being junked by ratings agency Moody’s, which has put us on notice for a downgrade to junk status, warning that economic growth and public debt trends continue to deteriorate — and that the risk has increased that the government will not be able to implement the reforms needed to address this...