Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Delay over Eskom shake-up is delusional and expensive

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Tiso Blackstar Group
03 November 2019 - 00:00

It is hard sometimes to tell whether finance minister Tito Mboweni and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan are friends or not.

It matters, because if they are at odds, our economic decline will become ever more precipitous. If they are working together, it potentially slows our decline and enables individuals and even larger interest groups like trade unions to prepare for the hardships to come...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Struggle doctor' Iqbal Survé's war on journalistic integrity laid bare Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Flurry of activity on state capture gives hope Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Malema is no hero; he's a fraud who is betraying the poor Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Along with the bad news, Tito, give us some hope Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Still place in our politics for Maimane - and for the DA Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Man rescued after falling from high-rise building
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X