Opinion

Education is a system on the rise that is beginning to show irreversible gains

Basic education has entered its own season of hope, though challenges abound, writes Angie Motshekga

A colossus, world-renowned Kenyan writer Ngugi wa Thiong'o, writes in his memoir, Birth of a Dream Weaver, about a white settler who lends his white visitor a horse to ride to the station 27km away.



He orders a worker, probably the one who looks after the stables, to walk with the rider so he can bring the animal back...