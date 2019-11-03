Opinion
Education is a system on the rise that is beginning to show irreversible gains
Basic education has entered its own season of hope, though challenges abound, writes Angie Motshekga
03 November 2019 - 00:00
A colossus, world-renowned Kenyan writer Ngugi wa Thiong'o, writes in his memoir, Birth of a Dream Weaver, about a white settler who lends his white visitor a horse to ride to the station 27km away.
He orders a worker, probably the one who looks after the stables, to walk with the rider so he can bring the animal back...
