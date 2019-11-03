Opinion

For young people on the brink of adulthood ...

If the stress of the matric exams is not enough, the class of 2019 also faces an increasingly uncertain world where work and identity are continually disrupted. Thankfully, key habits, skills and emotional intelligence can be developed to help one navigate the uncertainty and reach one's full potential.



In the past when you become an adult, your identity, views and responses to situations were often scripted. Now, identity, culture and belonging are more fluid...