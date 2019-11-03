Opinion
Public service fat cats can’t have all the country’s cream
Mboweni is right to order pay and perks cuts, but it must be monitored down to the lowest levels to ensure that taxpayer money is not wasted
03 November 2019 - 00:01
If SA were a person, its finances would be in dire shape. Credit cards, loans and overdraft facilities would be in the red, she would be borrowing more each month just to cover interest on loans.
Her debt is fast approaching 70% of her household’s entire assets. She is insolvent...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.