Opinion

Public service fat cats can’t have all the country’s cream

Mboweni is right to order pay and perks cuts, but it must be monitored down to the lowest levels to ensure that taxpayer money is not wasted

If SA were a person, its finances would be in dire shape. Credit cards, loans and overdraft facilities would be in the red, she would be borrowing more each month just to cover interest on loans.



Her debt is fast approaching 70% of her household’s entire assets. She is insolvent...