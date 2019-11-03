Editorial

Siya Kolisi and his Boks have lessons in unity and purpose for all of us

SA hasn't had many perfect days in the tumultuous past decade, but yesterday came close

SA hasn't had many perfect days in the tumultuous past decade, but yesterday came close. It wasn't just that we won the Rugby World Cup, and did so in great style, it was the mosaic of magical moments in Japan that made it almost unbelievable, crowned by the sight of a black captain lifting the Webb Ellis Cup.



Suddenly, it was easy to believe in the Rainbow Nation again, and to convince ourselves that somewhere out there is a crock of gold...