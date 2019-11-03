Editorial
Siya Kolisi and his Boks have lessons in unity and purpose for all of us
SA hasn't had many perfect days in the tumultuous past decade, but yesterday came close
03 November 2019 - 00:06
SA hasn't had many perfect days in the tumultuous past decade, but yesterday came close. It wasn't just that we won the Rugby World Cup, and did so in great style, it was the mosaic of magical moments in Japan that made it almost unbelievable, crowned by the sight of a black captain lifting the Webb Ellis Cup.
Suddenly, it was easy to believe in the Rainbow Nation again, and to convince ourselves that somewhere out there is a crock of gold...
