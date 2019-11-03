Opinion

White and black parties facing off in parliament would be a sad sunset for Cyril’s new dawn

Helen Zille, the dissident who surprisingly has sent the DA leader packing, had some snide comments for some of her political foes taking what she believes to be a morbid interest in the bloodletting currently taking place in her party.



“Amusing to see the DA’s strongest ideological opponents, who never gave a fig and would never vote for us, writing heart-wrenching analyses about the terrible setback for the DA and for ‘non-racialism’,” she tweeted...