Opinion & Analysis

A society addled by political delusions, from white power to washing clean the ANC

10 November 2019 - 00:00 By TRISTEN TAYLOR

Unless you count Johnnie Walker Blue and Moét by the truckload, our politicians' delusions don't seem to be the product of sustained drug abuse. Though it kinda looks that way: the SA they talk about isn't the one we live in.

No-one has suggested that Queen Victoria and her lads over at the Institute of Race Relations were suffering from cocaine psychosis. No, Helen Zille and friends were just talking among themselves, passing around dirty copies of Hayek, convincing each other they were right. In the process, they somehow lost sight of the fact that white people account for only about 8% of the South African population...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | White and black parties facing off in parliament would be a ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  3. PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly Opinion & Analysis
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Public service fat cats can’t have all the country’s cream Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Malema is no hero; he's a fraud who is betraying the poor Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
Sho Madjozi surprised by John Cena during performance
X