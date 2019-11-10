A society addled by political delusions, from white power to washing clean the ANC

Unless you count Johnnie Walker Blue and Moét by the truckload, our politicians' delusions don't seem to be the product of sustained drug abuse. Though it kinda looks that way: the SA they talk about isn't the one we live in.



No-one has suggested that Queen Victoria and her lads over at the Institute of Race Relations were suffering from cocaine psychosis. No, Helen Zille and friends were just talking among themselves, passing around dirty copies of Hayek, convincing each other they were right. In the process, they somehow lost sight of the fact that white people account for only about 8% of the South African population...