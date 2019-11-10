Obituary
Andrés Gimeno: Spanish tennis great in at the birth of pro circuit
10 November 2019 - 00:00
Andrés Gimeno, who has died at the age of 82, was a stylish clay court specialist who won many tennis titles including the 1966 World Professional Championship.
In 1960 the Spanish player joined Jack Kramer's controversial group of touring professionals, which attracted the world's most bankable players including Rod Laver, Ken Rosewall and Pancho Gonzales...
