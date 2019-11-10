Opinion
Bugger the bigots, the rugger has brought us together as never before
10 November 2019 - 00:03
When SA's first apartheid prime minister, DF Malan, was preparing to watch SA's cricket team in battle against England in the 1948/49 Test series, he asked a colleague what the score was before he left for Newlands cricket ground.
Told the score, he is reported to have said: "Is dit hulle Engelse of onse Engelse?" ("Is that our English or their English?") The point he was making was that the South African team, although nominally South African, was still largely English-speaking and, therefore, not quite the real thing, not Afrikaner enough to qualify as genuinely South African...
