Opinion

'Dead' DA not only alive and well, but ready to do some kicking

Unlike the ruling party, the official opposition has done some deep introspection, reset its compass, and got stuck into work.

In May 1897, Mark Twain was in London on a round-the-world speaking tour. While there, he spent time with a cousin who was seriously ill. It didn't take long before the rumour ran that it was Twain who was ill, followed by another rumour that he had died.



This prompted an American newspaper to print his obituary. When told of this, Twain famously replied: "The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated."..