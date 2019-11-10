Movie
Fan rebels find a cause in digital James Dean
James Dean is coming back from the dead to appear in a new movie.
10 November 2019 - 00:00
James Dean is coming back from the dead to appear in a new movie, a Hollywood production company said this week, causing an uproar about the idea of reincarnating the beloved film icon.
Magic City Films said it had obtained the rights from Dean's estate to digitally recreate the Rebel Without a Cause star, who died in a 1955 car accident aged 24, for a Vietnam War-era action drama called Finding Jack...
