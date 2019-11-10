Opinion

SA must woo local investors first, then foreign ones

SA's investment strategy of holding investment summits at home, road shows abroad and sending out individual envoys to attract foreign investors may yield pledges but is outdated. It is not the most effective deployment of resources and is certainly not best suited for current local realities.



Investment summits are popular with most African governments. Usually investment pledges are made and co-operation, trade and investment agreements are signed with much fanfare...