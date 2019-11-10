Obituary
Shirley Firth: Stunning actress who produced string of hits
Staged long-running plays with producing partner Pieter Toerien until he called it quits
10 November 2019 - 00:00
Shirley Firth, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 85, was a doyenne of South African theatre during its golden era in the 1960s, '70s and '80s.
After starting out as an actress she built and ran two of the country's most successful theatres and staged many of its most popular theatrical productions...
