Opinion & Analysis

Obituary

Shirley Firth: Stunning actress who produced string of hits

Staged long-running plays with producing partner Pieter Toerien until he called it quits

10 November 2019 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

Shirley Firth, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 85, was a doyenne of South African theatre during its golden era in the 1960s, '70s and '80s.

After starting out as an actress she built and ran two of the country's most successful theatres and staged many of its most popular theatrical productions...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | White and black parties facing off in parliament would be a ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  3. PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly Opinion & Analysis
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Public service fat cats can’t have all the country’s cream Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Malema is no hero; he's a fraud who is betraying the poor Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
Sho Madjozi surprised by John Cena during performance
X