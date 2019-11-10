Climate Crisis
We need our own Gretas - and the private sector as champions in climate crisis
Cyclones, fires, water shortages and floods are a wake-up call
10 November 2019 - 00:00
"Our Planet" was this year's theme of United Nations Day, October 24. The day commemorates an epic history marking the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945 by member states.
UN secretary-general António Guterres, who hosted the UN Climate Action Summit in New York to which Greta Thunberg travelled by sailing boat, recently coined the term "climate crisis"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.