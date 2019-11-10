Climate Crisis

We need our own Gretas - and the private sector as champions in climate crisis

Cyclones, fires, water shortages and floods are a wake-up call

"Our Planet" was this year's theme of United Nations Day, October 24. The day commemorates an epic history marking the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945 by member states.



UN secretary-general António Guterres, who hosted the UN Climate Action Summit in New York to which Greta Thunberg travelled by sailing boat, recently coined the term "climate crisis"...