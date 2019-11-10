Opinion

What is that lurking offshore, protecting its pale underbelly and feeling vulnerable?

Among the other headlines in a news roundup from CNN was this intriguing one: "Where have Cape Town's great whites gone?"



According to the last survey by Stats SA, just under 100,000 South Africans emigrated between 2006 and 2016. It is probably safe to assume that most of these were white, and at least some of them must have been from Cape Town...