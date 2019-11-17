CARTOON | If the PIC gets its way Iqbal Survé's future will be 'doomed'
17 November 2019 - 00:00
It remains to be seen whether the application to liquidate Iqbal Survé's Sekunjalo Investment Holdings company will come to pass.
This comes after the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) called for Sekunjalo to be liquidated in order to recover more than R1bn in loan repayments...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.