Opinion
Equality Court case shines a light on racism against Chinese South Africans
17 November 2019 - 00:00
Where do all these Chinese people come from? was the rhetorical question uttered in my direction by a security guard at the high court in Johannesburg in March.
He was reacting to the presence of hundreds of members of the local Chinese community at the courthouse in support of an Equality Court case against anti-Chinese hate speech...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.