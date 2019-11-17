Editorial

How not to manage a national carrier, in three easy steps

The strike by crew and ground staff at SAA, which enters its third day today, could not have come at a worse time for the airline or the country. Just two weeks ago President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted his second investment summit, using it to assure potential investors that SA was open for business. They embraced his message, committing to invest R363bn.



Last year Ramaphosa appointed a team of envoys, including former Treasury stalwarts Trevor Manuel and Mcebisi Jonas, and sent them out into the world to attract investment and boost our ailing economy. The team has been preaching to whoever cares to listen that Ramaphosa's administration is hard at work creating a favourable environment for doing business in this country...