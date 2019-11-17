Opinion & Analysis

Editorial

How not to manage a national carrier, in three easy steps

17 November 2019 - 00:05 By SUNDAY TIMES

The strike by crew and ground staff at SAA, which enters its third day today, could not have come at a worse time for the airline or the country. Just two weeks ago President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted his second investment summit, using it to assure potential investors that SA was open for business. They embraced his message, committing to invest R363bn.

Last year Ramaphosa appointed a team of envoys, including former Treasury stalwarts Trevor Manuel and Mcebisi Jonas, and sent them out into the world to attract investment and boost our ailing economy. The team has been preaching to whoever cares to listen that Ramaphosa's administration is hard at work creating a favourable environment for doing business in this country...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Opinion & Analysis
  2. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  3. XOLELA MANGCU | Colonial warlords of the frontier seem to be ranked streets ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly Opinion & Analysis
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | White and black parties facing off in parliament would be a ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X