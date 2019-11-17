Tribute

King Zwelonke Sigcawu: A modern-day Hintsa to amaXhosa

King Zwelonke Sigcawu has laid down his pipe, but would have brimmed with satisfaction and a feeling of freedom if the British had apologised for the gruesome murder of the legendary King Hintsa and the seizure of land and cattle.



The son of King Xolilizwe Sigcawu had hoped that a brief encounter with Britain's Prince Charles at Nelson Mandela's funeral was a signal of things to come...