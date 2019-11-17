Editorial

Lower courts failing in their duty to the vulnerable

After her charred body was found in a field on August 26, University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana's brutal death galvanised a renewed national wave of activism against gender-based violence.



Post office worker Luyanda Botha's chilling confession to the crime, before the high court in Cape Town on Friday, rekindled the nation's collective anger. The three life sentences handed down to him appeased, somewhat, the demand for justice. It was fitting as we approach the 16 days of activism against violence against women and children...