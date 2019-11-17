Senzo Meyiwa's unsolved murder haunts uncaring government
17 November 2019 - 00:04
Senzo Meyiwa's life may have been snuffed out by a bullet five long years ago but his voice will continue - as long as his murder remains unsolved - to cry out loudly from the grave, drawing attention to the government's sheer incompetence and utter disdain in its handling of the safety and security of its citizens. His name has become a byword for what almost amounts to deliberate mismanagement of rampant crime in this country.
Let Meyiwa's spectre haunt the conscience of those harbouring information about his killing and the government that has abjectly failed him and his family - until his alleged murderer is found and prosecuted...
