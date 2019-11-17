Opinion

We have no more time, but the ANC thinks we do

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Tiso Blackstar Group

There are 94 days, weekends included, until finance minister Tito Mboweni delivers his 2020 national budget.



I'm presuming that will be on Wednesday February 19. Before that, President Cyril Ramaphosa gets to deliver an annual ANC statement on January 8, and a state of the nation address around February 5 or 12...