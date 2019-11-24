Obituary
Christelle Stemmet: Top anti-corruption cop
24 November 2019 - 00:00
Col Christelle Stemmet, who has died at the age of 47 of a gunshot wound at her home in Cape Town, was one of SA's top commercial crimes detectives and a senior member of the Hawks serious corruption investigation unit.
She was involved in a number of major investigations and had been leading an investigation into major corruption scandals at state-owned petrochemical company PetroSA...
