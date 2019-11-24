Opinion & Analysis

In countries as in companies, the key to real magic is focus

24 November 2019 - 00:00 By Mike Abel

At its essence, the job of an advertising agency is simple: to grow clients' top line, grow their market share and grow their brand equity.

All the flair, all the imagination, all the charm needs to manifest itself in terms of the public choosing a particular product on a shelf among a handful of others. That is, ultimately, where an advertising agency is judged...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | How not to manage a national carrier, in three easy steps Opinion & Analysis
  2. King Zwelonke Sigcawu: A modern-day Hintsa to amaXhosa Opinion & Analysis
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Meyiwa's unsolved murder haunts uncaring government over ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Lower courts failing in their duty to the vulnerable Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X