In countries as in companies, the key to real magic is focus
24 November 2019 - 00:00
At its essence, the job of an advertising agency is simple: to grow clients' top line, grow their market share and grow their brand equity.
All the flair, all the imagination, all the charm needs to manifest itself in terms of the public choosing a particular product on a shelf among a handful of others. That is, ultimately, where an advertising agency is judged...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.