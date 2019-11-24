Mampara of the week: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
24 November 2019 - 00:00
DOUBLE DUTCH
Mzwandile Masina gave this week's Mampara a run for her money, but even his moment of tweeting madness could not match Maite Nkoana-Mashabane's comical performance at the Zondo commission this week...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.