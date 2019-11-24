Peter Hain fought apartheid as a teen, now he's tackling corruption in SA

Reviled by white SA 50 years ago, he’s gunning for the global players who helped bring South Africa to its knees. Peter Hain tells why he tried to stop a Springbok rugby tour and why state-capture crooks must go to jail

Many anti-apartheid activists might have expressed their revulsion at the Springbok rugby tour of Britain in 1969/1970 and then stuck their noses back into Althusser or one of the other Marxist philosophers who were fashionable at the time.



Similarly, many British peers of the realm might have voiced their outrage at the looting of the South African state by Jacob Zuma and his chums and then sunk back into their comfy chairs for a snooze amid wood panels and privilege...