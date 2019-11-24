Obituary
Terry O'Neill: Photographer who captured the Swinging '60s and Madiba at 90
Keith Richards' hangovers among his best pictures
24 November 2019 - 00:00
Terry O'Neill, who has died aged 81, was a renowned photographer who made his name capturing the youthful swagger of singers and sinners of 1960s London.
He was also adept at focusing on a lifetime's experience in his portraits of statesmen and pop stars. He immortalised Keith Richards' hangovers and the last days of Winston Churchill...
