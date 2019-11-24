Opinion & Analysis

Obituary

Terry O'Neill: Photographer who captured the Swinging '60s and Madiba at 90

Keith Richards' hangovers among his best pictures

24 November 2019 - 00:00 By the daily telegraph

Terry O'Neill, who has died aged 81, was a renowned photographer who made his name capturing the youthful swagger of singers and sinners of 1960s London.

He was also adept at focusing on a lifetime's experience in his portraits of statesmen and pop stars. He immortalised Keith Richards' hangovers and the last days of Winston Churchill...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | How not to manage a national carrier, in three easy steps Opinion & Analysis
  2. King Zwelonke Sigcawu: A modern-day Hintsa to amaXhosa Opinion & Analysis
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Meyiwa's unsolved murder haunts uncaring government over ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Lower courts failing in their duty to the vulnerable Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X