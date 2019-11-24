The government should be coming to the cannabis party

The state must support black entrants in new and vibrant industries

The recent report by the statistician-general on the unemployment rate shows SA is far from reaching a turning point where it will create jobs instead of shedding them year after year.



The country is fast approaching an unemployment rate of 30%. This implies that there will soon be more than 12-million working-age South Africans wandering the streets looking for jobs...