The government should be coming to the cannabis party
The state must support black entrants in new and vibrant industries
24 November 2019 - 00:00
The recent report by the statistician-general on the unemployment rate shows SA is far from reaching a turning point where it will create jobs instead of shedding them year after year.
The country is fast approaching an unemployment rate of 30%. This implies that there will soon be more than 12-million working-age South Africans wandering the streets looking for jobs...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.