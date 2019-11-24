Book Extract

The ugly battle behind the scenes for the ANC presidency

This is an edited extract from 'Balance of Power" Ramaphosa and the future of South Africa' by Qaanitah Hunter

A day before the Nasrec conference began, the account of the Special Operations unit of the State Security Agency (SSA) was raided and R20m was taken out in cash with no explanation given.



The Special Ops, or SO, had become the personal intelligence army of Zuma and, it later emerged, a cash source for him and his allies...