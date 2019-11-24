We must invest in infrastructure in a tourism sector poised for growth

With the relaxation of red tape, SA is well placed to market its natural resources. And the tourism department wants to bring stakeholders together

The growth of the travel and tourism sector reached 3.9% in 2018, outpacing the global economy for the eighth consecutive year.



This makes the sector one of the vital ones in the economy, accounting for one in every 10 jobs on the planet and one in five of all jobs created across the world over the past five years, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC)...